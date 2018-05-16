‘It’s going to be big’: Hobie 16 World Championship coming to SWFL

The Hobie 16 World Championship will be coming to Southwest Florida in November 2019.

Lee County commissioners approved on Tuesday to set aside $250,000 in bed tax revenues to bring the championship to our area.

“It’s just a perfect match. You have this fabulous destination, these wonderful waters, and lots of little places to explore,” said Beth Oliver, with Offshore Sailing School. “People will be here for an extended period of time and ideally return.”

Visitors are expected to travel to Southwest Florida from all over the world. Many business owners believe the event will provide a boost to the economy.

“It’s just a perfect timing for economic development in a resurgence and I think we will be ready for it,” said Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist, a sailor and business owner.

The event could generate nearly $2.5 million in revenue, according to the Florida Sports Foundation.

“The opportunity to expose Southwest Florida and Lee County in particular is really beneficial because it’s going to be big,” said Steve Colgate, founder of Offshore Sailing School.

Hobie 16 is expected to announce a specific venue in Lee County for the race within the next 30 days.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria