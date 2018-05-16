Fort Myers man says FMPD ignored his call for help

Kevin Graves got the scare of his life when his neighbor called and said someone broke into house.

“I was kind of afraid for my life, and I don’t know what I would’ve did if someone hit me in the head with a baseball bat or cut me,” Graves said. “I don’t know what this person is thinking.”

Graves called the Fort Myers Police Department and waited outside.

“I told the dispatcher someone was still inside the house,” Graves said. “She told me not to go inside the house, sit tight and an officer will be right there. Ten minutes went by, and I called her back. She said sit tight, and an officer will be right there.”

Graves says he called 911 four times within the hour, but no one showed up. Graves felt it was time for him to take matters into his own hands.

So Graves filed a report with internal affairs.

“I just want to make sure this never ever happens to anyone else because you never know when someone needs your help, you gotta to be there,” Graves said. “That’s what police are there for, to protect and serve, right?”

Graves says this isn’t the first time someone has broken into his house.

Graves bought this three-story house on Third Street in Fort Myers three years ago, and has plans to fully renovate it.

“I’ve got cabinets and stuff,” Graves said. “I’m going to start installing those soon.”

But, despite his efforts to keep them out, squatters keep breaking in.

“I boarded this up and put screws in it, and they still breaking inside of it,” Graves said. “They never take anything, they just destroy and leave all kind of mess all over the place, and they poop all over the place. I’m just getting tired of it.”

So when the latest break in occurred, Graves is left wondering why this wasn’t considered an emergency.

Graves says an officer told him that the dispatcher keyed in the information wrong, which is why the call wasn’t a priority.

FMPD says they are looking into his complaint, and can not provide a comment.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford