Community to discuss North Fort Myers development proposal

The North Fort Myers community will gather to discuss a new development proposal for Slater Road.

The location could see a new development with 330 new homes but some residents say the road is too dangerous and are concerned about safety.

“If it can happen now with us being rural, I cannot imagine what’s going to happen when these people try to get out of this development and turn out into a curve,” one woman said.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft