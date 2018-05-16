City council votes to approve controversial Old Naples Hotel

After almost 9 hours of deliberating, city council votes to approve the controversial Old Naples Hotel by a vote of 4 to 3.

The hotel is planned to go on Third Street South, taking the place of the long-vacant Third Street Plaza on Broad Avenue.

When announced, the proposed 109-room hotel brought mixed reactions.

While some believe the hotel would increase business in the area, others argue it could create a hazardous situation for drivers.

Now approved, hotel officials say they will need more than a year to go into construction.

Hotel officials also say they would help pay for any infrastructure improvements needed for the intersection of Gordon Drive and Broad Avenue.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Ford