Cape police partner with app in hopes of keeping streets safer

The Cape Coral Police Department has a new piece of technology in its arsenal.

Police joined the Neighbors app, a networking aiming to reduce crime such as package thieves, burglaries and overall neighborhood safety, according to police.

The Neighbors app connects people, law enforcement and security cameras, police said.

Lieutenant Dana Coston, a Cape Coral Police Department public affairs officer, emphasized the importance of creating a forum through new technology like this app.

“More importantly, it allows residents to share information directly with us, and each other, building a stronger, safer Cape Coral, one neighborhood at a time,” Coston said.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said he hopes the venture will provide a sense of safety for residents.

“By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Cape Coral community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen,” Siminoff said.

Siminoff also added privacy is a priority.

“Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost,” Siminoff said.

Police explained how the app works:

Download the Neighbors app on iOS and Android.

Opt-in to join your neighborhood.

Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.

View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.

Visit the Neighbors app’s website for more information.

