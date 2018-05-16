5 arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide

Five people were arrested in connection to the death of Daryl D. Scott Wednesday.

Scott, 32, was found shot to death early Sunday morning off Marsh Avenue.

Edey Emmanuel Cardenas, 21, Mario Joel Benitez, 22, Roger Ludenas, 21, Taquan Ramel Brown, 27, and Cheyenne Nicole Marron 22 were all arrested and are in custody, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were arrested in several places throughout the day, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

All suspects are being charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to FMPD.

Their first appearance in court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

