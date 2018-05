The funeral for Highlands County deputy William Gentry will take place Tuesday morning.

Gentry was shot in the head after responding to a call about a man who allegedly shot his neighbor’s cat on May 6 in the Lake Placid area. Gentry was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital but died May 7.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. at the Highlands News-Sun Center at 781 Magnolia Ave.