Teen arrested for attempted robbery at Fort Myers restaurant

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after attempting to rob a restaurant on Big Pine Way in Fort Myers.

The manager of the Cantina Laredo store, who asked to remain unidentified, was locking up his store Monday night when he heard a knock at the back door.

The suspect barged in with a gun and a black mask covering his face. The suspect demanded cash from the safe and referred to the victim as “boss.”

The manager of the store said he recognized the voice as a former employee who was fired three months ago.

While the suspect got away with about $2,000, deputies later arrested him at his home where they discovered cash and Cantina Laredo paperwork.

The suspect, who will remain unidentified due to his age, faces one count of robbery with a firearm.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: WINK News