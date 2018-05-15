Port Charlotte group home to appeal county’s rejection for expansion

Tensions are rising in a Port Charlotte neighborhood as controversy surrounds a group home on Guild Street.

Neighbors voiced concerns about the home expanding at a county zoning meeting, just days ago. They say it’s not about people, but numbers that concern them.

Right now six people live in the home but the owner wants to take in two more clients after another group home was forced to close down, leaving two people with nowhere else to go.

The county denied Brighter Living Group Home’s request after hearing neighbors concerns.

Joy Tanner, owner & operator of Brighter Living Group Home Inc., said, “The community does not need to be kept safe from our individuals.”

Tanner, who runs the facility tells wink news she believes it’s discrimination and not safety concerns that has neighbors pushing back.

“I just could not imagine the reaction in this day in age. They deserve to be here, just like everybody else,” Tanner said.

But neighbors say that’s not the case.

They’re worried more people at the home, means more cars on their street.

Neighbor Robert McFadden said, “We don’t want it to grow anymore than what it is. We just don’t know where that’s going to end. We just don’t want more traffic. That’s our concern.”

Brighter Living is a state licensed facility for adults with special needs.

WINK News checked and there have been zero calls to deputies or the fire department since they began operating last september.

Tanner says, she plans to appeal the county’s decision and will take the two displaced clients into her own home until the decision is final.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

