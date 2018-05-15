Parking concerns rise over proposed Old Naples Hotel

The proposed Third Street Redevelopment Project is bringing mixed reactions from some business owners in Naples.

The city council is expected to make a decision Wednesday on the construction of the 109-room Old Naples Hotel off Third Street South.

While some believe the hotel would increase business in the area, others argue it could create a hazardous situation for drivers.

The Old Naples Hotel would offer 124 valet-only parking spaces. But the owner of Neapolitan Enterprises, Joan Tobin, does not think the hotel offers enough space for visitors.

“It doesn’t apply to a situation that is seasonal and an area like this. The result is you’ll have a great deal like 50 to 60 too few parking places,” Tobin said. “They’ll go elsewhere and it’s a domino effect.”

Those who are in favor of the new project hope the architect will adhere to the rules, such as parking codes.

WINK News reached out to the architect of the hotel in regards to the parking situation, but have yet to hear back.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

