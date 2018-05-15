Fort Myers man gets 25 years for 2015 deadly shooting

A 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after an October 2015 deadly shooting, the state attorney’s office said.

Levon Barnes, of Fort Myers, was convicted in April of manslaughter with a weapon, according to the state attorney’s office.

Nearby surveillance video captured the altercation between Barnes and a 22-year-old man outside a Fort Myers apartment complex, according to the state attorney’s office.

Witnesses said a conversation was exchanged between the two. Barnes accused the victim of telling other people his location. The victim denied this, but Barnes became angry. Both walked down a sidewalk. Barnes attempted to continue the argument, but later stopped pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face and then in the back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state attorney’s office.

Following the shooting, Barnes ran to another part of the complex and fled in a car, the state attorney’s office said.

Barnes was found and arrested a few days later in Valdosta, Ga., according to the state attorney’s office. Barnes was then extradited approximately one week later back to Lee County.

