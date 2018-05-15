Cape Coral man fights toll violation from place he’s never visited
A man opened his mail Saturday to find a letter from toll collectors threatening to take his drivers license away.
Cape Coral resident Art Dillman said the letter showed he had a violation from New Jersey — a place he said he’s never visited.
“Fifty bucks for me is a week’s worth of groceries and I’m not gonna give up a week’s worth of groceries for something I wasn’t involved in,” he said.
Dillman said the vehicle shown in the surveillance picture does not belong to him.
“I thought it was a scam, I didn’t know if they photoshopped this or not,” he said.
A spokesperson from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said the license plate picture wasn’t clear and the ticket likely made its way 1,200 miles away to Dillman by mistake.
“Even if I was a millionaire, I wouldn’t pay this,” he said.
WINK News put Dillman in touch with a customer service representative who helped resolve the issue.
It’s unclear how often mistakes like this occur.