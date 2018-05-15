Cape Coral man fights toll violation from place he’s never visited

A man opened his mail Saturday to find a letter from toll collectors threatening to take his drivers license away.

Cape Coral resident Art Dillman said the letter showed he had a violation from New Jersey — a place he said he’s never visited.

“Fifty bucks for me is a week’s worth of groceries and I’m not gonna give up a week’s worth of groceries for something I wasn’t involved in,” he said.

Dillman said the vehicle shown in the surveillance picture does not belong to him.

“I thought it was a scam, I didn’t know if they photoshopped this or not,” he said.

A spokesperson from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said the license plate picture wasn’t clear and the ticket likely made its way 1,200 miles away to Dillman by mistake.

“Even if I was a millionaire, I wouldn’t pay this,” he said.

WINK News put Dillman in touch with a customer service representative who helped resolve the issue.

It’s unclear how often mistakes like this occur.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria