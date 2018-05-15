Arsenic levels found in abandoned Cape golf course ‘warrant further testing’

Confirmed levels of arsenic were found in an abandoned golf course in Cape Coral.

The report found arsenic in 15 of 28 residential testing areas, including on the green, fairways and near the tee boxes.

Cape Coral residents Mitch Perry and Sharon Thomas expressed their concerns to revamp the once forgotten course.

“I’d like to see something other than what’s happening right there just all grown up and nothing maintained,” Perry said.

Arsenic was first reported in the ground in July 2017.

Florida Gulf Coast University professor John T. Reilly, Ph.D. said the results show “high enough levels to warrant further testing.”

“I mean it’s pretty rough over there I really feel bad for the people who are right on the course,” Thomas said.

City officials said they’re aware of the contaminates and are working to clean up the property.

Perry said he hopes steps will be taken.

“That can be concerning. I hope in the long run they’re going to do whatever it takes to get it decontaminated and take care of that,” Perry said.

Work to clean the site could begin in September or October, according to the report.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Rachel Ravina