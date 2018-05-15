AMBER Alert issued for missing Titusville girl

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 15-year-old girl in Titusville, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The girl was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue, according to the FDLE. The girl is described as 5’05” and has dreads with one white stripe in her hair.

She was last seen being pulled into a charcoal SUV with an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

It’s unclear who she may be with. A photo was not provided.

Writer: Rachel Ravina