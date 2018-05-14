What your DNA says: How old are you in TeloYears?

Registered nurse Anita Grysky didn’t know how important her healthy lifestyle was until she took a DNA test.

The test is called TeloYears and it tells you if the cells inside your body are aging better or worse than your actual age.

“I was surprised by the results. I know I live a fairly healthy lifestyle. But as it turns out, I came in younger than my actual age by about 14 years,” Grysky said.

But experts say even with good results from the test, it doesn’t mean your actual age isn’t important too.

“Your actual age is your actual age and we never tell anyone that that changes, or that’s different,” said Jason Shelton with Telomere Diagnostics.

Telomeres are the protective caps of DNA at the end of your chromosomes. Like the plastic tips on a shoelace, they shorten and fray with age. But if that happens too fast, it may be a red flag for a future health issue like heart disease or cancer.

“But the good news is your Telomere length can change based on lifestyle and a variety of other factors,” Shelton said.

“The way I describe it to people is your check engine light is on and you need to look at your lifestyle and do something about it,” added Douglas Harringon, medical director at Telomere Diagnostics.

A new study from England suggests there may be a connection between joint stiffness and shortened Telomeres.

“I think information is power. It’s important to get a baseline to find out where you are,”Grysky said.

The process of getting tested is a fairly easy one. Customers provide a small blood sample in an online kit sent to the TeloYears lab, and within three to four weeks, their cellular age is revealed. The cost starts at $99.

“If you know there’s some things you need to work on and improve, this is just a tool in your basket to help you get there,” Grysky said.

Studies show you can lengthen your Telomeres by improving your diet, exercise and sleep habits. Unlike your actual age, you have some control over cellular aging.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Erica Brown