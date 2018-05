Victim identified in deadly Arcadia crash

An Arcadia woman died following a car accident at the intersection of SR 31 and CR 760 last week.

Molly Mcqueary, 33, succumbed to her injuries the following day after colliding with another vehicle on May 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. when Mcqueary was turning onto CR 760 and drove into the path of another vehicle, FHP said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Writer: Emily Luft