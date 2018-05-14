Man accused of drowning ducklings in Naples pool turns self in

A man accused of drowning five ducklings in March at a home in Naples turned himself in Monday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Block, 80, faces five counts of animal cruelty and is out on a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously investigated the situation on March 28 after witness Rita Krill said she heard screeching as the ducklings were allegedly drowned using a pool skimmer in her neighbor’s pool.

It’s unclear when Block’s next court appearance is scheduled for.

Writer: Rachel Ravina