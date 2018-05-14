Downtown Fort Myers boat ramp to close next week

The boat ramp on Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers will close May 21.

The ramp, located at Edwards Drive and Dean Street, would close due to construction, leaving the city with one boat ramp left on Frierson Street next to the Oasis towers.

Plans for the space that allowed boats to boaters to jet on the Caloosahatchee River are expected to include an amphitheater as part of the development that includes the Luminary Hotel and renovations to the Harborside Events Center, as well as a parking garage providing 200 spaces for residents and visitors.

Joe Efinger, of Fort Myers, said he’s hoping for progress.

“This blue fence has been up there for over half a year now, so we’re just looking forward to seeing something get done,” Efinger said.

There’s a potential place for a new boat ramp in North Fort Myers, according to Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman. The project would cost approximately $4 million, and would not be complete for another year and a half. The county is working to purchase the land.

“I don’t like the idea of being without a boat ramp in this area for almost a year and half so we work as hard as we can to get it purchased and then get it built as soon as possible,” Hamman said.

WINK News anchor Britni McDonald spoke with area residents expressing their opinions on the plans for the new boat ramp. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Rachel Ravina