Collier man arrested for drowning baby ducks; neighbors say justice finally served

An accused animal killer will have to face a judge after a neighbor says he drowned five ducklings with a pool skimmer in Collier County.

Rita Krill waited 48 days for justice for the five baby ducklings she says Robert Block drowned in his pool. Block now faces five counts of animal cruelty.

“I thought it would get to this point. I didn’t know how long it would take, but I’m really excited,” Krill said.

Krill says it happened the morning of March 27. She caught Block using his pool skimmer to drown the baby ducks that wandered into his backyard. Since then, she says the mother of the ducklings has returned to his property every day looking for her babies.

“I just felt so bad for the wildlife so I was like, I have to get involved somehow,” Krill said.

She adds that she put up five crosses to honor each duckling and started a group with her friends called “Wildlife Abuse Defense League” that sells bracelets to raise money for the FWC.

“This never dawned on me that this would be a part of my life,” Krill said. “It’s time to move on from grieving and being mad and turn that energy into something positive.”

As for Block, he turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest. Krill says she hopes he pays the price for his cruel actions.

“I am really excited that there’s justice served,” she said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Block already bonded out of jail. His mugshot was not yet made available.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown