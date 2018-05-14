Brother of school shooting suspect ready to start new life

The 18-year-old brother of a Florida school shooting suspect says he just wants to finish high school and live his life when he moves to Virginia to serve his probation for trespassing.

Zachary Cruz spoke to the Palm Beach Post Sunday while preparing to drive with his two dogs to Staunton, Virginia.

He said he used to fight with Nikolas Cruz when they were younger, but said they made amends as they grew older and accepted each other’s differences. He said his brother is “a very fragile person.”

A judge on Friday approved Zachary Cruz’s move. His brother is accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Zachary Cruz will earn $13 an hour working for Nexus Services, a pro bono legal organization.

Author: Associated Press