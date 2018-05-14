‘Avian Complex’ fire burns at 82K acres in Collier preserve

The Avian Complex fire has burned more than 82,000 acres as of Monday morning in the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the National Parks Service.

Despite growing in size, the fires are slowing due to rainfall from Sunday night and Monday morning.

The Flamingo and Buzzard Fires are spreading southwest. However, the fires in the complex are inactive due to heavy rain from Sunday night and Monday morning, according to officials at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

MORE: 1 firefighter injured battling massive Collier fire; smoke advisories issued

The brush fires are still 5 percent contained and has scorched 82,461 acres, equivalent to more than 120 square miles, according to the National Parks Service.

There 338 resources on scene, according to the National Parks Service, and crews from across the nation are working to extinguish the flames of the fire.

MORE: ‘Avian Complex’ fire grows to 81K acres in Collier preserve