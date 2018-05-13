Woman accused of robbing senior citizen in North Fort Myers now behind bars

A woman suspected of robbing a senior citizen near a North Fort Myers gas station is now behind bars.

Jeannette Harned, 51, faces charges of robbery and possession of cocaine.

Harned is a repeat offender and a criminal registrant with a lengthy history of theft, dealing in stolen property and numerous probation violations.

She is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Erica Brown