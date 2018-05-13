NHC monitoring tropical disturbance in the gulf

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system has less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical cyclone, according to the NHC.

The system is made up of a large span of clouds, showers and thunderstorms extending from western Cuba across the SE Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance could develop into a stronger front as it moves across the gulf in the next few days.

Regardless of its strength, the system will still drench much of Florida with rain over the upcoming week.

Writer: Erica Brown