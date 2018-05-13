Fort Myers woman who lost baby after being struck by lightning expecting another child

On Mother’s Day, one Fort Myers couple is happy they can celebrate a milestone together.

“For me—thankful I can celebrate it with her because that was almost taken away,” said Matt Davidson.

His wife, Meghan Davidson, was struck by lightning last year while she was nine months pregnant. Her heart stopped beating, as well the the tiny heart of her son, Owen. He died two weeks later.

“It seems surreal. It’s not like, I’m, wow, I was struck my lightning,” Meghan said. “I was having irregular contractions throughout the day. I was about a week before my due date. I went for a walk to speed up the process.”

Meghan was days away from meeting the newest member of her family when she was hit.

The Davidson’s say they’ve replayed that day in their minds, but can’t seem to explain it.

“It’s a freak thing that I don’t know you can be prepared for it. I guess you can just lock yourself inside,” Matt Davidson said.

But now, the family is expecting another bundle of joy in about four months. And Meghan is looking toward the future.

“I’m here, and I don’t have any pain of anything. I’m 20 weeks pregnant,” Meghan said.

“Just remarkable recovery and how God pulled her through it so fast,” Matt added.

