Family demands answers after father of 3 killed in Dunbar early Sunday

The family of a Fort Myers man killed early Sunday morning says police aren’t giving them any information about their loved one’s death.

The family of Daryl Scott woke up Sunday to a knock on their door around 5 a.m., telling them the father of three was killed at the intersection of Louise Avenue and Marsh Avenue in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers.

“We loved him. All of us loved him. And we can’t believe this happened to us,” said the victim’s cousin, who did not want to be identified. (For the sake of clarity, she’ll be referred to as Smith in this article.)

The family is in mourning, and still searching for answers.

“We haven’t heard nothing. We don’t know nothing. We don’t even know if it’s him. We haven’t seen no body. We only going by what police say and they really ain’t telling us nothing,” Smith said. “It’s unfair to us. They didn’t even bring us to the crime scene. It was cleaned up already.”

Family members are now left remembering the father and friend who they said could always make them smile.

“He made you laugh. He always kept a smile on your face. He made peace no matter what. So I don’t understand how this could even happen,” Smith said.

Neighbors said they heard four gunshots just before 2:30 Sunday morning, but relatives say police still haven’t told them how the man they called “D-Row” was killed.

“The coroner won’t let us see the body. Nothing. Something need to be done. We need to know answers,” Smith said.

Now they’re begging for information—and justice.

“I want the person that did it to be held accountable,” Smith added.

Scott’s family members say they aren’t familiar with the intersection where they believe he was killed and aren’t sure why he was there.

When asked about the possible homicide, Fort Myers Police acknowledged they knew what was being referred to, but said they were still waiting to release information. Fort Myers Police say they expect to release more details about the case Monday morning.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown