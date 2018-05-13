Crash causes roadblock on I-75 northbound near Alico Road

A crash has caused a roadblock on I-75 northbound near mile marker 128, just south of the Alico Road exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Due to the heavy rain falling on the roadway, drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and slow down.

Drivers should exit the highway at Daniels Parkway southbound or Corkscrew Road northbound to avoid the majority of the traffic.

Writer: Erica Brown