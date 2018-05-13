‘Avian Complex’ fire grows to 81K acres in Collier preserve

The Avian Complex fire has burned more than 81,00 acres as of Sunday morning in the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the National Parks Service.

The brush fire is 5 percent contained and has scorched 81,458 acres, according to the National Parks Service.

There 346 resources on scene, according to the National Parks Service, and crews from across the nation are working to extinguish the flames of the fire.

Several separate fires merged to create the Avian Complex fire:

The Buzzard Fire was reported April 10 and the cause is unclear.

The Curlew Fire was reported May 2 and the cause is unclear.

The Vulture Fire was reported April 10, was caused by lightning and is 100 percent contained.

The Flamingo Fire was reported May 1 and was caused by lightning.

The Caracara Fire was reported April 17 and is 100 percent contained. The cause is unclear.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby went live from the Big Cypress National Preserve. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina