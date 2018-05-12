Wildfires scorch more than 69K acres in Big Cypress National Preserve

Multiple brush fires continued to burn Saturday morning in the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to InciWeb.

As of 10 a.m., the Buzzard Fire burned about 34,854 acres and was five percent contained, according to InciWeb. The Curlew Fire burned 6,606 acres and was 11 percent contained and the Flamingo Fire burned 6,637 acres and was 14 percent contained.

In total, the brush fires have burned about 69,159 acres — this number includes the Vuture and Caracara wildfires that have already been contained.

57 structures including homes are threatened at this time, according to InciWeb.

Light showers are expected in areas of Southwest Florida on Saturday, followed by isolated showers on Mother’s Day, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang. View the latest forecast here.

Drivers are advised to remain vigilant along Interstate 75 between mile marker 63 and Naples, according to InciWeb. In addition, drivers should take caution along State Route 29 near the preserve.

Heavy smoke is expected to impact U.S. 41 between the Oasis Visitor Center and Naples.

Today's wildfire danger index. pic.twitter.com/OJfouVQ3VD — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) May 11, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria