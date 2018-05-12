SunTrust Banks offering new identity protection services at no cost

SunTrust Banks is now offering identity protection services for all current and new consumer clients at no cost on an ongoing basis. Experian IDnotify will be provided to those who sign up for the service.

After a potential theft of information by a former employee, SunTrust notified 1.5 million clients that certain information, such as name, address, phone number and certain account balances may have been exposed.

The contact lists did not include personally identifying information, such as social security number, account number, PIN, User ID, password, or driver’s license information. SunTrust is also working with outside experts and coordinating with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

The IDnotify product by Experian is being offered in addition to existing SunTrust security protocols: ongoing monitoring of accounts, FICO score program, alerts, tools and zero liability fraud protection.

The IDnotify protection offered to SunTrust clients includes:

Experian 1B Credit Monitoring

Annual Experian Credit Report

Identify Theft Insurance with up to $1 million reimbursement for covered expenses

Identity Restoration Assistance

Dedicated Call Center Support

Dark Web Monitoring

Clients can log in to online banking at suntrust.com to enroll. To learn more about Experian IDnotify, clients should visit their website here.

