Lee County NAACP hosts business workshop Saturday

On Saturday, the local chapter of the NAACP held a “Let’s Talk Business” workshop to help people interested in starting up a business.

Local businesses from the community gave free advice to those looking to start a business from the ground up.

From learning about financial literacy, to connecting entrepreneurs together, members of the NAACP say it’s all about spreading a positive message in the community.

“It’s part of growth. Business is important. We’re employed by somebody so we have to make a living somehow, even if it’s your own business or that’s becoming a better executive or worker yourself,” said Martin Byrd, with the Lee County NAACP.

The NAACP says they’ll be hosting a business expo in August.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown