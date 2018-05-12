FORT MYERS
Lee County NAACP hosts business workshop Saturday
On Saturday, the local chapter of the NAACP held a “Let’s Talk Business” workshop to help people interested in starting up a business.
Local businesses from the community gave free advice to those looking to start a business from the ground up.
From learning about financial literacy, to connecting entrepreneurs together, members of the NAACP say it’s all about spreading a positive message in the community.
“It’s part of growth. Business is important. We’re employed by somebody so we have to make a living somehow, even if it’s your own business or that’s becoming a better executive or worker yourself,” said Martin Byrd, with the Lee County NAACP.
The NAACP says they’ll be hosting a business expo in August.