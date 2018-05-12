Free dental care event hosted at Naples dentistry

Southwest Florida residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental care at the 5th Annual Dentistry From the Heart event.

Park Family and Cosmetic Dentistry will provide 200 patients over the age of 18 with a choice of free extraction, filling or cleaning. Services are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the dentistry on 690 Goodlette-Frank Road North in Naples.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Katherine Viloria