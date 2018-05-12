Everblades narrowly defeated by Thunder in second game of conference finals

The Florida Everblades faced off against the Adirondack Thunder in the second game of the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs Saturday night.

The Everblades lost to the Thunder 3 to 2 in overtime.

Florida beat the Thunder in game one of the series 4-2 Friday night in front of a fired up crowd at Germain Arena.

The series currently stands at 1-1.

Game three of the series will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in New York.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown