Cloudy, isolated rain for Saturday

There will be a high of 86 degrees with a cloudy sky and isolated rain for Saturday, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“Saturday will kick off with a few light showers across areas of Southwest Florida,” Silverang said.

Some areas can expect scattered rain and even thunderstorms for Mother’s Day on Sunday, according to Silverang.

View an hourly forecast here.

Light rain on the radar! Keep an umbrella nearby today for on and off early rain. @winknews pic.twitter.com/KOvfgcaJ8e — Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) May 12, 2018