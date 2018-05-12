WTSP
Busch Gardens reopens after squirrel causes power outage

Published: May 12, 2018 3:46 PM EDT
The power at Busch Gardens is fully restored after a squirrel caused a power outage Saturday.

A spokesperson with the park said a squirrel got into an area with a substation breaker.

Adventure Islands is accepting Busch Gardens tickets Saturday due to the outage.

