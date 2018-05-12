Busch Gardens reopens after squirrel causes power outage

The power at Busch Gardens is fully restored after a squirrel caused a power outage Saturday.

A spokesperson with the park said a squirrel got into an area with a substation breaker.

Adventure Islands is accepting Busch Gardens tickets Saturday due to the outage.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to specific areas of the park including our award-winning ice show, Turn it up!, some animal habitats and two of our restaurants. For guests looking for additional help, please email [email protected] Thank you for your patience! — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

Hey @Buschgardens fans! Have a ticket you want to use today but hear there is a power outage? Come cool off with us, we are honoring #buschgardens tickets today! — Adventure Island (@AdventureIsland) May 12, 2018

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

Author: WTSP