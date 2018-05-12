2 killed in crash on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 82, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 1:23 p.m. on State Road 82 and east of Rod and Gun Club Road, according to the FHP.

James David Williams, 66, of Fort Myers, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram Truck east on State Road 82, the FHP said. Cameron Matthew Goltry, 25, Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS east on State Road 82 behind the Dodge Ram Truck.

Antonio Abreu Lopez, 32, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2016 Kia Forte traveled west on State Road 82, the FHP said. Lumber spilled out of the Dodge Ram Truck onto the roadway into the path of the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS.

The 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS swerved to the left and entered in the path of the 2016 Kia Forte causing a collision, the FHP said.

Williams did not sustain any injuries in the crash, the FHP said. Goltry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, the FHP said. One of his passengers, Mireya Lopez Ramos, 53, of Lehigh Acres, sustained serious injuries.

Lopez’ second passenger, 24-year-old Joel Cervera Lopez, of Lehigh Acres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the FHP said.

Charges are pending at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

