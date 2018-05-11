Undercover detectives arrest alleged drug trafficker in San Carlos Park

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged drug trafficker operating out of his residence in San Carlos Park Thursday.

Manuel Reina, 19, was arrested after LCSO deputies purchased narcotics from him in an undercover operation.

Over a span of several months, undercover detectives purchased cocaine, marijuana and Hydrocodone from Reina. Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at Reina’s home, which resulted in the following:

5 grams of powder cocaine

468.5 grams of marijuana

At the conclusion of the investigation, Reina was arrested and charged with the following:

1) Sale of Marijuana (2 counts)

2) Possession of Marijuana (2 counts)

3) Sale of Cocaine

4) Possession of Cocaine

5) Trafficking in Hydrocodone

6) Possession of Marijuana – With Intent to Sell

7) Possession of Marijuana – Over 20 Grams

8) Possession of Cocaine