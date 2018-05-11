SWFL Crime Stoppers increases maximum reward amount

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced Friday it has tripled the maximum reward it can provide for information leading to an arrest.

In an effort to encourage more anonymous tips on unsolved cases and wanted fugitives, Crime Stoppers has increased its reward from up to $1,000 to a cap of up to $3,000.

Tipsters could receive the maximum amount if information leads to an arrest in violent crimes, such as a homicide case.

“While we hope that tipsters are providing information because it’s just the right thing to do, we understand that money is a motivating factor,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said.