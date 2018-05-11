Suspect sought in North Fort Myers gas station robbery

An 80-year-old man was robbed Thursday night at a gas station in North Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at Love’s Travel Stop on 17308 Park 78 Drive, Crime Stoppers said.

The victim, who remains unidentified, walked into the gas station with the suspect following close behind, Crime Stoppers said. The suspect waited for the victim to pay the cashier then followed him back to his car.

The suspect physically went into the victim’s pockets while he was pumping gas and removed all his cash, Crime Stoppers said. The suspect ran across the parking lot and left the area in a black truck.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 40s, about 5’2″ and 110 pounds, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Katherine Viloria