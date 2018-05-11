State Attorney’s Office to seek death penalty against Jorge Guerrero-Torres

A man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl nearly two years ago could now face the death penalty.

The State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Court filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty Friday against Jorge Guerrero-Torres in connection with missing Diana Alvarez.

Guerrero-Torres, who remains in custody without bond, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping on May 3.

Diana Alvarez went missing from her San Carlos Park home in 2016. Her body has not yet been found, but an ongoing search continues.

A federal court convicted Guerrero-Torres in 2017 of child pornography and sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

More: ‘This isn’t over’: Family of missing Diana Alvarez face Jorge Guerrero in court

Writer: Katherine Viloria