Neighbors tired of looking at half-done resort in Cape Haze

Giant slabs of concrete still stand uncompleted after officials started building a resort in Cape Haze 10 years ago. They never finished the project.

Some locals call it “Stonehenge”, and others just call it an eyesore.

The land was supposed to be a hotel and resort more than a decade in the making.

“It’s really a downfall on the community to have something like this sitting in the middle of it never finished, never done anything with,” said neighbor Malone Himrod.

Neighbors like Himrod say the half-done project is bringing down property values in the area.

“It would be wonderful for this neighborhood, for this development to be finished and enhance the neighborhood,” said neighbor Bill Cross.

The concrete structures are supposed to be transformed into a 60-room waterfront hotel resort complete with a rooftop pool and the potential for restaurant and retail space.

However, the property owners—Lemon Bay Resort—just put it on the market for $6 million.

Realtor Bob Melvin says it’s exactly what the area needs. He adds that the owners just completed the marina with 25 new slips, finished the concrete work and are finalizing engineering and design plans to entice prospective buyers.

But neighbors say they’re tired of looking at it and want something to be done sooner rather than later.

“I think we either need to get it finished or get it torn down. One or the other and move on,” Himrod said.

Melvin says if a buyer moves fast, people could see construction begin within the next six months. Neighbors, however, aren’t convinced it will happen.

“Well that’s about the same thing we’ve been hearing I think for the last 10 or 12 years. So we’ll have to see, we’ll have to see what happens,” Himrod said.

Charlotte County says all the builder’s permits are up to date at the site. The builder still has to submit final engineering plans to the county for approval. There’s no timeline for when that will happen.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown