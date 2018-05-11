Naples city councilman unhappy over ‘christmas list of taxpayer dollars’

A new list detailing future improvements in Collier County and the City of Naples is making its way around leaders’ offices.

But Naples City Councilman Gary Price says he’s not comfortable with the list.

Fixing skate ramps at Fleishman Park is one of the many renovation projects, should a proposed sales tax pass.

“To me it all seems creepy and I’m not a fan of the process,” Price said.

The one cent sales tax will be on the November ballot.

Should it pass, the potential $400 million+ generated will go toward various county projects.

In the city, the money would be used to renovate areas like River Park, Fleischmann Park, and landscaping for downtown.

“I think it’s out of order and were talking about spending taxpayer dollars that aren’t approved. I don’t think we should be creating a christmas list of taxpayer dollars that aren’t approved,” Price said.

Some taxpayers say they’re willing to spend money to keep Naples a great place to live. But others think it’s pure laziness not to search for the money elsewhere.

Price also says the allocation of money is unfair, saying the city makes up 7 percent of Collier County but generates 25 percent of the revenue.

Price also said the city shouldn’t even be discussing this projects in the first place. At least not until a decision is made in November.

Councilman Price says this list is a two tiered issue. Saying if the tax does pass the money the city would receive is peanuts compared to the overall budget.