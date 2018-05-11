Lehigh Acres student accused of threatening school on social media

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning in connection with a threat posted on social media, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint that a student posted a Snapchat indicating a threat of a possible school shooting at East Lee County High School, deputies said.

A school resource officer was notified and was able to identify the suspect, deputies said. Several witnesses said they had seen the threat on Snapchat.

The suspect was arrested after detectives conducted an interview and a search of his phone, deputies said. The Youth Services Criminal Division has assumed the investigation.

The suspect, who will not be named due to his age, faces charges of intimidation to kill or injure.

Writer: Katherine Viloria