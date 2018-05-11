LCSO deputies arrest alleged drug dealer after undercover operation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office finished off a narcotics investigation Friday that ended with an arrest.

Alleged drug dealer Julio Ceasar Rodriguez, 50, was arrested after an undercover operation.

During the investigation, undercover detectives were able to purchase crack cocaine from Rodriguez at his residence, located at 7535 Morgan Road in San Carlos Park.

Rodriguez is a convicted felon and was recently observed carrying a firearm.

A search warrant for Rodriguez’s residence was issued, followed by his arrest. When Rodriguez was arrested, he was in possession of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

Based on the investigation, Rodriguez was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

1) Sale of Cocaine

2) Possession of Cocaine (2 counts)

3) Possession of Controlled Substance (Clonazepam)

4) Felon in Possession of Ammo / Firearm (2 counts)

Writer: Erica Brown