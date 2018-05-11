Indiana woman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria in Florida

In February, 50-year-old Carol Martin of Indiana was vacationing in Florida when she got sick.

It took three separate trips to the emergency room until doctors to realize it was flesh-eating bacterial infection or necrotizing fasciitis.

“In the emergency room, they said ‘We are sorry but she has a flesh-eating bacteria, we have to rush her to surgery right now,'” said her husband, Richard.

After two major surgeries and 16 days in the ICU, Carol was sent home.

“She made me lunch, I kissed her goodbye to go to work. I come home early in the morning and found her passed away,” Richard said.

Carol died Saturday morning.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft