Gas prices continue to rise in Southwest Florida

In less than a month, gas prices have gone up almost 20 cents a gallon and continue to rise according to AAA.

As of May 11, the national gas price average is $2.858/ gallon while the Florida gas price average is $2.815, according to AAA.

Collier County and Hendry County had higher prices while Lee and Charlotte had slightly lower averages.

You can view an interactive map on AAA’s website that is updated daily.

MORE: Gas prices on the rise across Florida

Writer: Emily Luft