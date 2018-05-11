FMPD offers out-of-town homeowners free security checks

Fort Myers residents can now request a security check of their home while they’re out of town from the Fort Myers Police Department.

The home address must be within city limits to qualify for the complimentary service, the police department said. The home owner must provide basic information regarding address, personal contact information, emergency contacts and departure and return dates.

“This is another step in the development of our website to make it more useful and user friendly for the citizens of Fort Myers,” said Lt. William Musante, Supervisor of Support Systems for the department.

To request a vacation check, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria