Florida leads in Takata airbag deaths, injuries

Florida has ranked first in the number of Takata airbag deaths and injuries, Sen. Bill Nelson said in a press release.

The airbag explosions are linked to three deaths and 83 injuries across the state, according to the press release. Injuries in the state have increased by nearly 400 percent since Dec. 2014.

Puerto Rico, Texas, California and Georgia round out the top five with most deaths and injuries from Takata airbags, according to the press release.

While 45 percent of the Florida vehicles under recall for Takata airbags have been fixed, 1.3 million recalled vehicles have yet to be repaired.

“These numbers show that we still have a huge problem with getting these dangerous airbags replaced and off our highways,” Nelson said. “Consumers should heed the recall warnings and get their vehicle repaired as soon as possible.”

Writer: Katherine Viloria