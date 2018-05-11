Fatal crash causes complete roadblock on SR-82 in Fort Myers

A fatal crash has caused a complete roadblock on SR-82 in all directions.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of SR-82 and Gun Club Road in Fort Myers.

The crash reportedly involved three vehicles. Multiple people are being transported with serious injuries and one person was pronounced deceased.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers can take Daniels Parkway or Corkscrew Road to avoid the area.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.