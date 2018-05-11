Cape Coral to discuss SRO plan for next school year

The City Cape Coral could decide to cover the cost of new school safety plan implementation in a city meeting on Monday.

If the City decides to cover the cost of adding new safety programs, they only have the summer to start training.

Nearly 800 hours of course work is required to become a certified law enforcement officer.

Departments are looking for officers who are willing to transfer as well as officers willing to come out of retirement.

MORE: LCSO working to hire dozens of new school resource officers

School Resource Officer training is specialized and is a 40-hour curriculum that focuses on law enforcement, education and counseling.

Crisis intervention is a big focus, including how to communicate and de-escalate situations.

Instructors say that regardless of the time frame, they are confident they will be able to get it done in time for the start of the school year.

The state group that hosts extra training for SROs is having its annual conference in Bonita Springs this July. After the Parkland Massacre– it’ll focus on active shooter training. Officers from across Florida are expected to attend.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live from Cape Coral High School to discuss the upcoming decision. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft