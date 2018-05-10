U.S. News & World Report releases best high school rankings

U.S. News and World Report has rolled out their website and rankings for high schools across the country.

The project used data from 25,000 high schools in all 50 states to assign nationwide and statewide rankings based on several factors including graduation rate and college readiness.

Arizona took 6 of the top 10 spots in the country, according to their website.

Here are the best of Southwest Florida’s schools broken down by county:

Fort Myers High School ranked #62 in Florida, #787 in National Rankings Cape Coral High School ranked #137 in Florida, #1738 in National Rankings North Fort Myers High School ranked #158 in Florida, #2333 in National Rankings

Gulf Coast High School ranked #74 in Florida, #913 in National Rankings Barron County High School ranked #93 in Florida, #1098 in National Rankings Naples High School ranked #114 in Florida, #1400 in National Rankings

Charlotte High School ranked #171 in Florida, #2686 in National Rankings Port Charlotte High School ranked #179 in Florida with no national ranking

Hendry County’s schools did not fall into the Florida or the national ranking system.

For a more detailed breakdown of the statistics on each school, you can use the website to search by county, zipcode, or state.

Writer: Emily Luft